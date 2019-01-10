Snow this weekend? Yes, but probably not a lot
Snow is in the forecast this weekend, but it doesn't look like you'll have to shovel very much.
One to two inches of snow is expected between early Saturday morning and Saturday night, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
Far Northern suburbs might not see any snow at all.
Highs Saturday should be in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid-20s.
Areas south of I-80 could see between two to five inches of snow.
