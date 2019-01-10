Former Rep. Nick Sauer ordered to pay $3,000 bond, have no contact with victims

Disgraced former state Rep. Nick Sauer was told by a Lake County judge Thursday to stay off social media and not contact either of the women he is charged with posting nude photos of on a fake Instagram account, should he be able to post $3,000 bond.

Associate Judge Paul D. Novak ordered Sauer held on $30,000 bail during the bond hearing at the courthouse in Waukegan. Per Illinois law, Sauer is required to post 10 percent of the bail in order to be released from jail.

Sauer, who turned himself into the Lake County Sheriff's Office about 1 p.m., is due to appear in front of Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fix for arraignment Feb. 6.

Sauer was handcuffed as he stood in front of Novak in a blue button-down shirt and blue pants.

He did not speak during the hearing. Defense attorneys Daniel Locallo and Steve Landis did not comment as they left the courtroom after the hearing.

Sauer, 36, of Lake Barrington, was indicted Wednesday on 12-counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said. Each felony count is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Sauer resigned from the state House last summer after the first victim publicly came forward regarding the nude photos he posted of her on Instagram. The woman said Sauer created the Instagram account using her name and posted photos of her there to lure men into graphic discussions.

The victim initially filed complaints with Chicago police and the Illinois legislative inspector general's office. The case was handed off to Nerheim in July.

During the investigation by the special investigations division and cyber division at the state's attorneys office, the second victim surfaced.

According to the indictments released Thursday afternoon, Sauer posted naked photos of both victims after being elected to the 51st House District seat in 2016.

Sauer is charged with 9 total counts relating to the photos he allegedly posted of the first victim between March 24 and July 18 of 2018. Prosecutors charged Sauer with three additional counts after releasing images online of the second victim between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31 of 2017, the indictments read.

Nerheim initially declined to release any information about the second victim, however victim advocate Denise Rotheimer said the second victim would come forward in a news release Thursday.

Sauer, a Republican, He previously served on the Lake County Board and the Barrington Unit School District 220 board.

In the House, Sauer was on a legislative task force on sexual harassment. In 2017, he co-sponsored legislation designed to require new sexual harassment training for lawmakers.

After Sauer resigned, Republican Party leaders named Helene Miller Walsh to replace him as the representative for the 51st District, which includes southern and central Lake County and some of the Barrington area in Cook County. Miller Walsh lost the seat to Democratic challenger Mary Edly-Allen in November.

Edly-Allen was sworn in as a representative Wednesday, shortly after Sauer's indictment was announced.

• Staff writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report