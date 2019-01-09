Protesters urge R. Kelly boycott, prosecution

hello

R&B singer R. Kelly leaves court in Chicago after a jury found him not guilty on all counts in his child pornography trial. The six-part docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" on Lifetime details sexual abuse allegations made against the singer over 2½ decades, accusations Kelly has denied. Associated Press/June 13, 2008

Protesters outside R&B singer R. Kelly's West Side studio space called for a boycott of his music as well as prosecution of sexual assault Wednesday as Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx urged anyone to come forward with any allegations against him.

The allegations of sexual misconduct have followed Kelly for decades. Organizers of Wednesday's demonstration said they believe the time is right for the allegations to turn into prosecution.

While Kelly was found not guilty of similar charges 10 years ago, they believe times have changed.

"For those young ladies who have dealt with the abuse, they want vindication, they want accountability, they want to be able to go on with their lives," said Kenyette Tish barnes, co-founder of Mute R. Kelly.

For the full story, visit abc7chicago.com.