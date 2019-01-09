Man charged with threatening Cook County judge

A Skokie man who prosecutors say posted a message on a social media site threatening a Cook County judge was ordered held on $250,000 bail, and his application for a Firearm Owner's Identification card, which he submitted Jan. 2, was rejected.

Tyler Koehler-Davis, 21, appeared in a Rolling Meadows courtroom Tuesday on charges he threatened a public official, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Probation is also a possibility.

If released on bail, Koehler-Davis must submit to electronic home monitoring.

Prosecutors say Koehler-Davis was at the Skokie courthouse on Jan. 3 with a friend and caused a disruption in the courtroom where the judge was presiding, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Gates. The judge "admonished the defendant and others," Gates said.

On Jan. 6, several people reported to Skokie police that they had viewed messages from the defendant's Snapchat account that showed the judge, an address and captions reading "she is going to get it" and "she will be sorry," Gates said.

During a police interview, Koehler-Davis admitted to posting a Snapchat message with the judge's photo in it, Gates said. The defendant told police he did it "because he was angry at her for disrespecting him in court on Jan. 3," Gates said. He removed the post shortly after putting it on Snachat, she said.

Koehler-Davis next appears in court on Jan. 15.