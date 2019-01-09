District 121 union takes step toward a teachers strike

The teachers union for Warren Township High School District 121 overwhelmingly voted Wednesday night to authorize a strike, if necessary, as contract negotiations continue.

The Warren Township High School Federation of Teachers has been negotiating a new contract with administration officials and school board members for about the past year, meeting with the district 20 times, union officials said. Teachers have been working without a contract since June 30.

"We've always had a productive relationship with the board of education and believe that's still the case today," Jason Jecmen, president of the teachers union, said in a news release. "But we're now into the sixth month without a new contract. Even though we had a number of issues to address, the membership believes it's time to conclude this lengthy process, and they made that clear in tonight's vote."

According to the union, 99.7 percent of its 350 members voted to authorize the bargaining team to call a strike if a deal can't be reached.

The union is scheduled to meet with district officials four times this month.