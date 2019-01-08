 
Chicago

Prosecutor 'sickened' by R. Kelly accusations, urges victims to come forward

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 1/8/2019 8:17 PM
Days after the airing of a documentary series on years' worth of sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Tuesday said her office has been in contact with two Chicago-area families who believe their loved ones are being held against their will by the R&B superstar.

Foxx said she was "sickened" by the accounts described in the "Surviving R. Kelly" Lifetime series, but said she has not -- and cannot -- open a criminal probe in the absence of cooperating witnesses.

During a news conference at her Loop office, Foxx urged possible victims to "please come forward.

She urged possible victims to reach out to their local police department or the state's attorney's Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Division at (773) 674-6492.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

