Four Northwest suburban Catholic parishes teaming for four-day mission

Our Lady of the Wayside church in Arlington Heights will host a four-day parish mission beginning Monday that's being billed as perhaps the largest such event ever held in the area. The church is teaming with St. James and St. Edna in Arlington Heights and St. Mary in Buffalo Grove for the mission. Daily Herald File Photo

Four Roman Catholic parishes in the Northwest suburbs will launch "Together at the Cross", a four-day parish mission that organizers say may be one of the largest such events ever held in the area, beginning Monday, Jan. 14 in Arlington Heights.

The parishes -- Our Lady of the Wayside, St. James and St. Edna in Arlington Heights, and St. Mary in Buffalo Grove -- frequently work together, but the large scale of the upcoming mission is unusual, in part because of the population growth in the area, organizers say.

A parish mission is described as a series of presentations intended to challenge, support and uplift attendees spiritual journeys, something like being on a retreat spread out over several days. It is open to those with many questions and or only a few, and for those just starting, recently returning or deeply engaged in their faith journey.

The four parishes taking part average about 3,000 families each and three of the four -- Our Lady of the Wayside, St. James and St. Mary -- have elementary schools.

St. Mary, which will celebrate it's 150th anniversary this year, is the oldest of the four. St. James was established as a "mission church" in 1902 and Our Lady of the Wayside, in 1952, St. Edna, in 1966, sprang from St. James as the area grew.

All of the formal mission sessions are open to the public and will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside, 434 W. Park St. in Arlington Heights, at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 14-17.

"Together at the Cross" will be conducted by the Rev. Peter Schavitz, a native of Mount Prospect. He is described as a "dynamic mission preacher," not to mention a "big fan of the Chicago Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and Cubs."

Father Schavitz is a member of the Redemptorist order of priests and is based in Liguori, Missouri.

Each night will address a different theme:

• "Discover God's Plan for Our Happiness," Monday, Jan. 14

• "Who is Jesus for You? Where Do You Find Him?," Tuesday, Jan. 15

• "God Doesn't Give Up on You!," Wednesday, Jan. 16

• "Solving Life's Mysteries on Our Faith Journey," Thursday, Jan. 17.

For more information, visit www.olwparish.org or call (847) 253-5353.