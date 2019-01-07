 
Politics

Rep. Lou Lang resigns from Illinois House

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 1/7/2019 12:07 PM
hello
  • State Rep. Lou Lang

    State Rep. Lou Lang

Months after a #MeToo allegation prompted him to resign leadership posts in the Illinois House, state Rep. Lou Lang on Monday announced he's resigning and joining a consulting and lobbying firm.

Lang, a representative since 1988 and until recently deputy majority leader, will become partner at Advantage Government Strategies, LLC. The consulting and lobbying firm is headed by Nancy Kimme, the former chief of staff to the late Illinois Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka.

Lang, a Skokie Democrat, was cleared of allegations by the state's acting legislative inspector general in September.

He was stripped of his leadership posts in May -- just a day after he helped Illinois become the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on the Illinois House floor.

Read the full story here.

Related Coverage
Rules Committee: Where thousands of Illinois bills go to die
Related Article
Rules Committee: Where thousands of Illinois bills go to die
 
Ex-Illinois House leader Lang cleared of sexual harassment
Related Article
Ex-Illinois House leader Lang cleared of sexual harassment
 
Ex-inspector to review Illinois House amid harassment claims
Related Article
Ex-inspector to review Illinois House amid harassment claims
 
Madigan names all-woman Democratic party panel amid scandal
Related Article
Madigan names all-woman Democratic party panel amid scandal
 
Illinois becomes 37th state to ratify ERA
Related Article
Illinois becomes 37th state to ratify ERA
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 