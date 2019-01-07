Rep. Lou Lang resigns from Illinois House

Months after a #MeToo allegation prompted him to resign leadership posts in the Illinois House, state Rep. Lou Lang on Monday announced he's resigning and joining a consulting and lobbying firm.

Lang, a representative since 1988 and until recently deputy majority leader, will become partner at Advantage Government Strategies, LLC. The consulting and lobbying firm is headed by Nancy Kimme, the former chief of staff to the late Illinois Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka.

Lang, a Skokie Democrat, was cleared of allegations by the state's acting legislative inspector general in September.

He was stripped of his leadership posts in May -- just a day after he helped Illinois become the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on the Illinois House floor.

