Pritzker plans to bring in new leadership at Illinois Tollway

Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker has confirmed his plans to bring in new leadership at the Illinois tollway.

A bill introduced Monday would dissolve the tollway board and pave the way for Pritzker to appoint replacements. Daily Herald file photo

A bill introduced Monday would dissolve the tollway board and pave the way for Pritzker to appoint replacements.

"The governor-elect's administration is moving swiftly to restore the public's trust in the integrity of the government, starting with the Illinois Tollway -- where too little transparency and unethical behavior is unacceptable. With the construction season around the corner, it's critical that billions worth of road-building contracts aren't awarded to political insiders and the tollway needs a fresh start to move forward with rebuilding Illinois," Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudeyyeh said Monday.

The bill follows a series of Daily Herald stories examining potential political favoritism in tollway contracts and hiring. That includes the tollway hiring House Republican Leader Jim Durkin's sister-in-law as engineering manager, although her background is in furniture sales; using a PR firm whose CEO is the wife of a Republican lawmaker on a $6.6 million contract; and selecting an engineering firm that employs the grown children of tollway executives for a $157 million contract.

The bill also would require the tollway board to amend its bylaws to direct members to avoid "potential" conflicts of interest -- wording recently omitted in a bylaws update.

Five tollway board members have terms ending in May. Each of the nine board directors was either appointed or reappointed by departing GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner. The board is required to have a mix of Republicans and Democrats.