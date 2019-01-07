Coroner identifies Elgin man killed in crash

The 44-year-old Elgin man who died after being struck by a car while walking in the street Saturday night was identified as Edward Milosz.

Milosz died from multiple injuries after being taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, the Kane County Coroner's office said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Elgin police said Milosz was walking along the 1800 block of Larkin Avenue, headed in the direction of traffic in the westbound lane, when he was hit by a westbound Toyota SUV driven by an 18-year-old man from Elgin. The driver was uninjured.

The coroner's office said toxicology samples were collected during the autopsy and sent to a forensic laboratory.

Police said no citations have been issued; the crash is still under investigation.