Authorities: North Aurora man charged with 5th DUI after 109 mph ticket

A 38-year-old North Aurora man has been charged with drunken driving for the fifth time after police stopped him last week for going 109 mph on I-88, according to police and court records.

Ivan M. Shaw, of the 100 block of East Victoria Circle, is charged with aggravated DUI-5th, which is a felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to Kane County court records.

According to an Illinois state police report, a trooper pulled over Shaw's black 2007 Ford Edge in the eastbound lanes of I-88 in Aurora Township at 11:08 p.m. Thursday after clocking him going 109 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Shaw had glassy eyes and slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, would not answer any questions and refused field sobriety tests, according to the police report.

He also was cited for driving with a revoked license and no insurance and speeding 40 mph over the limit, court records show.

Information about Shaw's previous DUI arrests was not immediately available; he does not have any previous DUI arrests in Kane, DeKalb or DuPage counties.

Shaw was charged in May 2009 with aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol after a traffic stop by Kendall County sheriff's deputies, according go to court records. He pleaded guilty in July 2014 and was sentenced to two years of probation and 10 months in the county jail, records show.

Shaw is being held at the Kane County jail on $125,000 bail, meaning he must post $12,500 to be released while the case is pending.

He is next due in court on Friday.