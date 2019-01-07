 
Crime

Appeals court upholds Chicago cop's conviction

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 1/7/2019 3:23 PM
  • Former Chicago police officer Marco Proano is serving a five-year federal prison sentence for using unreasonable force.

A federal appeals court Monday upheld the conviction of a Chicago police officer serving a five-year prison sentence for shooting into a car full of teenagers in December 2013, wounding two.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded in a 23-page opinion that the "brazenness" of Marco Proano's actions that night was enough to support the conclusion that, "despite the car not threatening anyone's safety, Proano fired sixteen shots at it, including several after the car began idling."

Additionally, the court said, Proano disregarded his training by "using his gun, cocked, as an immediate show of force; discharging it into a group of people; shooting at something into which he did not have visibility; and never reassessing the situation until his magazine was empty."

• For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

