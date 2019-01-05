Learning to pitch thin mints: Girl Scouts get cookie sale training in Rosemont

There was lots of excitement in the air as thousands of Girl Scouts darted from station to station doing crafts and getting their pictures taken as they got cookie sales training Saturday afternoon at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Before the doors opened, the line of Scouts wrapped around the building to the west and then doubled back on itself. Scouts practiced sales pitches and learned about the five cookie program skills at booths and stations set up all the way around the concourse of the arena.

They met with 2018's top sellers -- one sold 30,000 boxes -- and learned their sales tips and tricks. Most girls Saturday were setting goals of 150 to 500 boxes.

"We're definitely very excited about kicking off cookie sales for 2019," said Britney Bouie, the Girl Scout public relations manager for the region. "This year, we are also glad to offer digital cookie sales."