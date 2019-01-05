 
News

Learning to pitch thin mints: Girl Scouts get cookie sale training in Rosemont

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 1/5/2019 5:21 PM
hello
  • Carly DeYoung, right, and Neelah Johnson, both 9 from Round Lake, of Girl Scout Troop 45581, return props after having their picture taken at the cookie rally photo station. Thousands of Girl Scouts met at the Allstate Arena Saturday to get geared up to maximize sales.

      Carly DeYoung, right, and Neelah Johnson, both 9 from Round Lake, of Girl Scout Troop 45581, return props after having their picture taken at the cookie rally photo station. Thousands of Girl Scouts met at the Allstate Arena Saturday to get geared up to maximize sales. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Samantha Kawa, 7, left, of Cedar Lake, Indiana; Teagan Wolf, 6, of St. John, Indiana; and Lily Denvit, 7, also of Cedar Lake, write down their cookie sale goals Saturday. Thousands of Girl Scouts met at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday to get sales training.

      Samantha Kawa, 7, left, of Cedar Lake, Indiana; Teagan Wolf, 6, of St. John, Indiana; and Lily Denvit, 7, also of Cedar Lake, write down their cookie sale goals Saturday. Thousands of Girl Scouts met at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday to get sales training. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Lillyanna Davis, 11, of Lansing paints the nails of Sanaa Hampton, 10, of Gurnee at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday as Girl Scouts geared up to get sales training.

      Lillyanna Davis, 11, of Lansing paints the nails of Sanaa Hampton, 10, of Gurnee at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday as Girl Scouts geared up to get sales training. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Michelle Hanson, left, and Leslie Daly, right, help Abbi Griffin, 9, navigate the ice rink Saturday. Thousands of Girl Scouts met at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday to get cookie sales training.

      Michelle Hanson, left, and Leslie Daly, right, help Abbi Griffin, 9, navigate the ice rink Saturday. Thousands of Girl Scouts met at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Saturday to get cookie sales training. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

There was lots of excitement in the air as thousands of Girl Scouts darted from station to station doing crafts and getting their pictures taken as they got cookie sales training Saturday afternoon at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Before the doors opened, the line of Scouts wrapped around the building to the west and then doubled back on itself. Scouts practiced sales pitches and learned about the five cookie program skills at booths and stations set up all the way around the concourse of the arena.

They met with 2018's top sellers -- one sold 30,000 boxes -- and learned their sales tips and tricks. Most girls Saturday were setting goals of 150 to 500 boxes.

"We're definitely very excited about kicking off cookie sales for 2019," said Britney Bouie, the Girl Scout public relations manager for the region. "This year, we are also glad to offer digital cookie sales."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 