Thanks to volunteers and donations, Fox trolley museum's vandalized cars getting fixed and guarded

 
Updated 1/4/2019 6:43 PM
  Jeff Bennett, chief car officer and conductor of the Fox River Trolley Museum's Polar Express train, talks about repairs and security upgrades at the South Elgin facility after vandals caused more than $150,000 in damages to eight vintage train cars last summer.

  • Jeff Bennett, chief car officer and conductor of the Fox River Trolley Museum's Polar Express train, talks about repairs and security upgrades since vandals damaged eight vintage rail cars last summer. Several local businesses and volunteers have rallied to support the South Elgin museum.

  • The Fox River Trolley Museum now has eight high-tech surveillance cameras protecting its more than 100-year-old train carriages. Arlington Heights-based Imperial Surveillance designed and donated the state-of-the-art surveillance system featuring motion-tracking, mobile alerts, strobe lights and 24-hour archived monitoring.

  • The Fox River Trolley Museum now has a state-of-the-art surveillance system installed to protect its vintage train cars, with remote mobile viewing through cameras now possible. This view is of the barn, where most of the damage took place to trolleys under restoration.

  • Joe Hazinski of Milwaukee, a volunteer at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin since 1974, talks about recently completed repairs to carriages since vandals damaged several train cars last summer.

  • Many windows in this vintage train car at the Fox River Trolley Museum are still not repaired. Last summer, vandals broke into the museum and caused more than $150,000 in damage to eight carriages. Now the facility is under 24-hour video surveillance.

  • Jeff Bennett, chief car officer at the Fox River Trolley Museum, talks about repairs and security upgrades made since vandals damaged eight vintage train cars last summer at the South Elgin property.

  • Last summer, vandals broke into the Fox River Trolley Museum and caused more than $150,000 in damage to eight vintage train cars. A majority of the broken windows and lights have been replaced, but some work remains to be completed.

Several local businesses and about a dozen volunteers have rallied for five months to help the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin fix carriages damaged by vandalism last summer.

Through in-kind donations, physical labor and expertise in various areas, volunteers have made security upgrades and repairs to a majority of the damaged rail cars that were unveiled Friday.

The museum now has eight high-tech cameras protecting its more than 100-year-old trolleys, courtesy of Arlington Heights-based Imperial Surveillance Inc. The company designed and donated a $20,000, state-of-the-art surveillance system, including motion-tracking, night vision, mobile alerts, flashing strobe lights and 24-hour archived monitoring.

"We were absolutely blown away," said Jeff Bennett, chief car officer and conductor of the museum's Polar Express train. "All of the property is covered in one way, shape or form. We're hoping it will be a huge deterrent."

Nearly 500 people have donated more than $51,000 toward a $110,000 goal to fund repairs through a gofundme page.

Bennett shared a heartwarming story Friday of a 6-year-old local boy who was upset that "his trolleys" had been damaged and gave his entire savings of $37.41 to fix them.

Vandals broke into the museum in early July and damaged eight vintage train cars, some dating to 1887, under restoration housed in a barn on the property off Route 31. Police later caught two juvenile suspects, ages 11 and 13, who used pick axes to break through a wall and shattered more than 70 windows and lights.

Dan Burress, president of Imperial Surveillance, said the museum has been around since his childhood and his children now enjoy trolley tours.

"For a lot of the kids in the area, to touch a trolley is something unique," Burress said.

Company founder Garrett LeTourneau added they wanted to preserve the museum for future generations to experience.

"When you visit this place, the history comes alive and is truly magical, even if you are not a train enthusiast," he said.

After the Chicago, Aurora and Elgin Railway went bust in 1961, a small group of rail enthusiasts incorporated RELIC (Railway Equipment Leasing and Investment Co.) Trolley Museum, which opened in July 1966. It was renamed the Fox River Trolley Museum in 1984.

The Fox River rail line dates to 1896. It was part of the Elgin, Aurora and Southern Traction Co. and ran about 40 miles along the Fox River from Carpentersville to Yorkville. It also was connected to the streetcar systems of Elgin and Aurora. All of the streetcar routes in Elgin and Aurora were retired by 1934, according to the museum's website.

Today, the museum houses 40 trolleys and primarily is supported by 175 dues-paying members, donors and volunteers. It operates Saturdays during the summer and hosts special events throughout the year, including Polar Express, Rails to Victory and Hobo Night.

Bennett invited the kids responsible for the recent vandalism and their families to become part of the museum.

"We would like nothing more than to give them the opportunity to see and appreciate what we have here," he said.

