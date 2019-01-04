 
Transportation

Shakeup possible at tollway

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 1/4/2019 7:07 PM
  • Bills could be introduced next week hastening departures of some leaders at the Illinois tollway, headquartered in Downers Grove.

State lawmakers could consider legislation in next week's lameduck session aimed at ending the terms of Illinois tollway directors in the wake of controversy at the agency.

The move could allow Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker to appoint replacements after he is sworn in Jan. 14.

Asked for reaction, a spokeswoman for Pritzker said bills could be introduced next week but did not elaborate on the content.

Five tollway directors have terms ending in May, and sources told the Daily Herald the bills could aim to terminate those appointments, as well as that of Chairman Robert Schillerstrom, immediately.

"The governor-elect is committed to increasing transparency and ensuring efficient delivery of services at the tollway administration. He is working with lawmakers to introduce good governance legislation to address a variety of concerns and looks forward to working with lawmakers to file bills next week," Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudeyyeh said.

An Illinois Senate hearing in July examined hiring and procurement at the tollway following reports by the Daily Herald of potential political favoritism.

Following the hearing, a tollway committee reviewed ethics policies and introduced a number of changes in November. Tollway officials have denied any favoritism.

"We said all along we believe the tollway is following the law, the tollway is a good organization, but as with any organization, we should be open to hearing from others," Schillerstrom said in November.

Each of the nine board directors was either appointed or reappointed by departing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. The board is required to have a mix of Republicans and Democrats.

Tollway reform rollout takes back seat to political firing brouhaha
Tollway suggests changes to fix cronyism concerns
Cadre of GOP insiders getting big salaries at Illinois tollway
Suburban lawmakers call out tollway for $1M in PR spending
Tollway releases secret committee minutes. Politically-connected executives attended meetings.
Who's on contractor selection committee? Tollway won't say
Did Illinois tollway give contract to firm because of political connections?
Politically connected tollway employee's last job? Selling office furniture in 2001
Tollway denies patronage in hiring state lawmaker's relative, but won't release resume
