Man shot in chest in Gurnee hotel parking lot
Updated 1/5/2019 12:25 AM
A man was shot in the chest at a Gurnee hotel Friday night.
Gurnee police said they responded to a report of a shooting at the Comfort Inn, 6080 Gurnee Mills Circle East, at 7:38 p.m.
Witnesses told police the man was shot while in the parking lot and that the shooter fled in a vehicle.
Anyone with information should call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.
