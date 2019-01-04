Man shot in chest in Gurnee hotel parking lot

hello

A man was shot in the chest at a Gurnee hotel Friday night.

Gurnee police said they responded to a report of a shooting at the Comfort Inn, 6080 Gurnee Mills Circle East, at 7:38 p.m.

Witnesses told police the man was shot while in the parking lot and that the shooter fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.