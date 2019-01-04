Gas main break forces evacuations in Elk Grove Village

The Elk Grove Village Fire Department responded to a call of a significant natural gas main break on Essex Road just west of Carlisle Avenue at about 2:05 p.m. Friday.

The approximately 20 houses on the block of Essex between Carlisle and Lancaster were evacuated of anyone who was home at the time.

Elk Grove officials reported that the gas main break occurred during emergency repairs to a water main. The roots of a tree had become wrapped around both the water and gas mains, they said.

Officials advised that residents and businesses to the immediate east of this neighborhood would notice a strong odor of natural gas.

The emergency response was expected to last four to five hours. Other fire departments were notified to assist at some Elk Grove fire stations while the village's own personnel worked at the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted until further notice.