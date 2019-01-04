 
News

Gas main break forces evacuations in Elk Grove Village

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/4/2019 4:51 PM
hello
  • Water mists upward from the force of natural gas as a crew works to repair a leak from a ruptured main at 81 Essex Road in Elk Grove Village Friday.

      Water mists upward from the force of natural gas as a crew works to repair a leak from a ruptured main at 81 Essex Road in Elk Grove Village Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Crews work to repair a gas leak from a ruptured main at 81 Essex Road in Elk Grove Village Friday.

      Crews work to repair a gas leak from a ruptured main at 81 Essex Road in Elk Grove Village Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Crews work at the scene of a gas leak on Essex Road in Elk Grove Village Friday afternoon. Some residents were evacuated from their homes.

      Crews work at the scene of a gas leak on Essex Road in Elk Grove Village Friday afternoon. Some residents were evacuated from their homes. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The Elk Grove Village Fire Department responded to a call of a significant natural gas main break on Essex Road just west of Carlisle Avenue at about 2:05 p.m. Friday.

The approximately 20 houses on the block of Essex between Carlisle and Lancaster were evacuated of anyone who was home at the time.

Elk Grove officials reported that the gas main break occurred during emergency repairs to a water main. The roots of a tree had become wrapped around both the water and gas mains, they said.

Officials advised that residents and businesses to the immediate east of this neighborhood would notice a strong odor of natural gas.

The emergency response was expected to last four to five hours. Other fire departments were notified to assist at some Elk Grove fire stations while the village's own personnel worked at the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted until further notice.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 