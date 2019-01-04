Authorities identify 13-year-old Elgin girl killed crossing Randall Road

hello

Elgin police are investigating a Thursday night crash in which a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck while she crossed Randall Road.

The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the girl as Alexis Horton of Elgin. An autopsy performed Friday determined she died of multiple injuries. Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

The driver has not been not ticketed or charged with criminal wrongdoing while authorities investigate, police said in a social media post.

Central Unit District 301 Superintendent Todd Stirn said Friday the teen was an eighth-grader at Central Middle School in Burlington. He condoled with family members earlier in the day.

"We are all in mourning and we have put together a plan for support for both staff and students," Stirn said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire District 301 community. My heart just goes out to the parents."

The district's crisis team, including counselors, social workers, psychologists, support personnel and comfort dogs, will be at Central on Monday to help grieving students and employees, he said.

Police and firefighters were called at 10:19 p.m. for the crash on the 200 block of South Randall Road. A 2004 Ford pickup was going south on Randall and it struck Alexis, who was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin where she later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2661, or text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.

Police were not immediately available for additional comment Friday.

Visitation service for Alexis will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.