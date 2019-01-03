Preckwinkle admits receiving $10K contribution linked to shakedown

 
  • A spokesman says Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is "disgusted" by the news that federal prosecutors have said a $10,000 campaign contribution she received last year was the result of a shakedown by Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.

Toni Preckwinkle's mayoral campaign acknowledged Thursday that Preckwinkle received a $10,000 campaign contribution that Alderman Edward Burke is alleged to have muscled from a Burger King franchise owner but said she knew nothing about any wrongdoing and returned the contribution because it exceeded legal limits.

"She's disgusted by it. That is not Toni's values at all. Any donation that was made under those circumstances, we would return immediately," said John Hennelly, a Preckwinkle campaign adviser.

Tucked away in the 37-page criminal complaint that accuses Burke of demanding Burger King's property tax appeals work is the allegation that the city council's most powerful and longest-serving alderman also demanded a campaign contribution for "another politician."

The Burger King franchise owner "felt obliged to give" that money "in order to prevent Burke's further interference with Company A's restaurant," the complaint states.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

