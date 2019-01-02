State Rep.-elect Stava-Murray now plans to run for Durbin's U.S. Senate seat

hello

State Rep.-elect Anne Stava-Murray has not yet been sworn in with the new General Assembly, but the Naperville Democrat already has announced she's going to run in 2020 for the U.S. Senate seat held by Dick Durbin.

Stava-Murray made the surprise announcement in a Facebook post on New Year's Day and a week before her swearing-in to the Illinois House.

"No other candidates have said clearly 'I'm running,' as of this posting. Let me be the first to say, I'm running and I hope you'll vote for me,'" Stava-Murray wrote of her Senate bid.

She could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

A first-time candidate, Stava-Murray narrowly defeated incumbent David Olsen, a Downers Grove Republican and former College of DuPage board member, in the race for the 81st Illinois House District seat.

Without Durbin's name recognition, Stava-Murray could face an uphill battle mounting a statewide campaign if the Springfield Democrat and Senate minority whip decides to seek a fifth term. When asked if he intends to pursue re-election, a Durbin spokeswoman pointed to an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Sen. Durbin has made no official announcement, but did speak to the issue on Meet the Press on 12/23," spokeswoman Emily Hampsten said in an email Wednesday.

At the end of that interview, moderator Chuck Todd asked Durbin whether he had made a final decision about running for re-election in two years.

"Listen, I tell people that I'm raising money and trying to lose some weight," Durbin said. "That's usually the first indication that you're up for re-election."

During her campaign, Stava-Murray declined party support and pledged to vote against Michael Madigan's bid for an 18th term as House Speaker. She recently told the Chicago Sun-Times she received threats from lawmakers who warned she would face retaliation for opposing the powerful Chicago Democrat.

"After winning my election, there are a few in my party who have tried to bully me in a very obvious way for my respectful vote against Speaker Madigan keeping his unprecedented power," Stava-Murray wrote in her Facebook post. "I'm the third person in over 30 years to do so. However, many people have also been supportive and friendly behind the scenes. To the state Democrats willing to work with me and the thousands of everyday people across the state who have commented, sent letters, emails and FB messages in support, I say 'thank you.'"

Earlier last year, Stava-Murray also was featured on a Time cover as part of a collage of Women's March participants the magazine called "The Avengers."

After marching on Washington in 2017, Stava-Murray became a community organizer and co-founded a Naperville Women's March Action group that hosted rallies in the city's downtown. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Benet Academy in Lisle, Stava-Murray previously worked as a market research manager.