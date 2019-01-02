Haley Reinhart pal settles lawsuit stemming from Palatine bar brawl

Adam Sobanski, a now-former employee of Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille in Palatine, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor battery in exchange for two years of probation connected to a July 2017 altercation at the establishment that involved singer Haley Reinhart and others. Courtesy of the Palatine Police Department

Palatine's Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was attacked by a now-former worker during a brawl involving pop singer Haley Reinhart and several of her friends in July 2017. Bob Susnjara/Daily Herald file photo, 2017

Wheeling resident Alan Chislof has settled his lawsuit alleging he was attacked by a now-former employee at Palatine's Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille in July 2017. Courtesy of Lane & Lane LLC

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit a friend of singer Haley Reinhart filed against a Palatine bar, where he claims a now-former employee attacked him when a brawl erupted involving the onetime "American Idol" contestant and others.

What's labeled as a confidential settlement was agreed on by Wheeling resident Alan Chislof and Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill. It was the last remaining court case related to the fight that occurred at the downtown Palatine establishment about 2 a.m. July 8, 2017.

Accusations of negligent employee training and hiring were part of the six-count complaint against Lamplighter. The suit, filed on behalf of Chislof by attorney Mark A. Brown, also named ex-barback Adam Sobanski of Palatine and sought at least $50,000 in damages on each count.

Lawyer David Wolfe, who represented Lamplighter and Sobanski in the case, filed documents denying the accusations. Lamplighter refuted that Chislof suffered injuries through the actions of any of its employees, court documents show.

Wolfe issued a statement Wednesday regarding the settlement.

"The decision to settle was strictly a business decision," Wolfe said. "It was better for all sides to resolve this matter rather than to proceed with the litigation process. Neither Lamplighter or Mr. Sobanski admitted any fault for this occurrence. I am sure that my clients and the plaintiff are happy to put this unfortunate incident behind them and move forward."

Chislof -- described as a friend of Reinhart's from when they attended Wheeling High School -- was at the downtown Palatine bar with five women, including his girlfriend and the singer, when the brawl occurred.

In February, Cook County Judge James Karahalios found Reinhart guilty of an ordinance violation after determining video surveillance showed her hitting a Lamplighter bouncer.

Reinhart, who was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $139 in court costs, said she was trying to break free from the bouncer's grip. The Wheeling native now lives in Los Angeles,

Three months later, Sobanski pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor battery in exchange for two years of probation, 60 hours of participation in the Cook County Sheriff's Work Alternative Program, anger management and $249 in fines. Sobanski was accused of punching and trying to choke Chislof.

Accounts differed on how the altercation unfolded.

Reinhart was with her friends at Lamplighter when someone in her group flipped a table, according to authorities. The table flip allegedly angered a bouncer who grabbed Reinhart's arm.

Cook County prosecutors said the scuffle erupted, with Reinhart striking the bouncer after Lamplighter employees asked her group to leave. Prosecutors said Sobanski rushed Chislof during the brawl. Brown has said Chislof suffered a concussion, broken nose, black eyes and other injuries.

Mobile device video of the altercation initially surfaced on celebrity website TMZ.