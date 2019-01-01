The suburbs' first babies of 2019: Yarehlie, Iliana, Olivia, Valentina

The first baby of 2019 born in the suburbs was a girl who arrived at 12:05 a.m. to an Elgin couple at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

Yarehlie Nava weighed eight pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. She is the fifth child and first girl born to Freddie Nava and Maria Ramirez of Elgin.

Several other babies followed in the first hour of 2019 including Iliana Rolland at 12:23 a.m. at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. She is the daughter of Leanne and Jason Rolland of Winfield.

In Libertyville, Olivia Kathryn Klein, the daughter of Kerry and Tom Klein, arrived at 12:23 a.m. at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

And at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Valentina Castaldi was born at 12:38 a.m., the first child of Maureen and Anthony Castaldi. The couple met at St. Viator High School. Maureen is a physician assistant at NCH immediate care centers and is a lifelong resident of Arlington Heights.

She gave birth at age 30, the same age her mother was when Maureen was born in the same hospital.

Kids born Tuesday will turn 21 in 2040, presumably retire sometime in 2084 and likely live to see the end of the century.