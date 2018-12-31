 
Crime

Woman found dead with 'suspicious injuries' near Round Lake; man in custody

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/31/2018 2:14 PM
A Round Lake-area woman was found dead in her home with suspicious injuries early Monday and a 52-year-old man who lived with her is in police custody, Lake County authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies discovered the 47-year-old woman at about 3:25 a.m. while responding to a call to assist an ambulance crew in the 34100 block of North Broomsedge Road in Grant Township, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman had suspicious injuries on her body and an autopsy to determine cause of death is scheduled for later today, authorities said. Her identity was not disclosed.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community, sheriff's police said.

The death investigation is in the initial stages and more information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.

