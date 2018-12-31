Postal worker shot in Elk Grove neighborhood; police seek shooter

Police are trying to find the person or people who shot a U.S. Postal Service worker in an Elk Grove Village neighborhood Monday evening.

The worker was driving east on Brantwood Avenue near Smethwick Lane in his unmarked vehicle about 6 p.m. when he was shot from a distance, Elk Grove police said.

The victim exited his vehicle and called out for help. Someone called 911 and came to his aid, police said. He was taken immediately to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and treated for gunshot wounds, police said in their release.

Police did not identify the victim and did not know his age. They did not have further information on his condition, and Lutheran General didn't immediately respond for comment.

Witnesses to the shooting saw a dark SUV fleeing the area, according to the release. "Investigators are following up on this and other leads," it said.

Police tape cordoned off areas around houses at the intersections of Brantwood Avenue and Chemsford Lane, and Chemsford and Versailles Court. They had blocked off access to Brantwood Avenue from Arlington Heights Road for a time Monday night.

The Elk Grove police said this is the first shooting in the village in nearly two years. They said they were continuing to canvass the area in search of witnesses and asking residents who have video cameras or "video doorbells" to provide any footage that could provide information.

"Residents in the area of the incident should expect a heightened police presence throughout the evening and in the coming days," the police release said. "The Elk Grove Village Police Department will keep residents informed of developments as the investigation continues."

They ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual or has any information to call Investigator McIntyre at (847) 357-4100.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Patrick Kunzer contributed to this report.