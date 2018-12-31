Kitchen fire causes severe damage at Des Plaines restaurant

The kitchen of Wonton Gourmet, a restaurant at 1405 Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines, caught fire Monday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 3:45 p.m. to find smoke showing from a roof vent and a fire in the kitchen, according to Des Plaines Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Pierson. The fire was put out by 4:05 p.m., he said.

The fire started while the restaurant was open and patrons were there, but the blaze was confined to the kitchen area and there were no injuries, Pierson said.

The restaurant has closed due to significant damage, which Pierson estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Pierson said.