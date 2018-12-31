Funeral arrangements set for former Aurora mayor

Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Aurora Mayor Thomas Weisner.

A wake will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora.

Private burial will take place at Marywood Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.

Weisner, 69, died Dec. 28.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Weisner Foundation or the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry. They may be mailed to P.O. Box 2602, Aurora, IL 60507-2602.

Weisner first was elected mayor in 2005 and served nearly 12 years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2007, but continued to serve until his resignation in late 2016 to focus on his health.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; a son, Anthony; and two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his son, Thaddeus.