Feder: Tribune recovering from computer virus attack
Updated 12/31/2018 7:00 AM
While distribution was pretty much back to normal for Sunday newspapers across all Tribune Publishing properties, a cyberattack continued to disrupt production at the Chicago Tribune and other publications on their shared production platform, Robert Feder writes.
The source of the malware, identified by the Los Angeles Times only as a "foreign entity," was still under investigation.
