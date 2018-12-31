$100 for security guard raising grandson

hello

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Audre Kurowski of Sugar Grove. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"A security guard for Section 8 Housing has had unimaginable grief and bad luck. He and his wife are raising his grandson, abandoned by the grandson's parents. The guard and his wife are adopting their grandson.

"He lives in a trailer with them. They have a very low, modest budget and Grandpa works hard to provide for them.

"My wish is for his wife to have the $100 to enjoy for Christmas. She is disabled but is the caregiver for her grandson and homemaker for her husband."

• The Believe Project is awarding at least $100 each day in December to people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.