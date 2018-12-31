$1 million bail for driver charged in head-on crash near Elmhurst

hello

Bail has been set at $1 million for a North Carolina man accused of causing a head-on crash that seriously injured two while driving the wrong way on I-290 early Sunday morning near Elmhurst.

Chester Gordon, 24, of Camp Lejeune, was charged with aggravated DUI and appeared at a bond hearing Monday morning before DuPage County Judge Robert Miller.

Authorities said Gordon was driving in the wrong direction west on I-290 near York Road around 4:15 a.m. when he crashed head-on into an eastbound vehicle.

Both people in the other vehicle -- driver Maria Robles, 61, of Berwyn and passenger Hortensia Cerritos, 53, also of Berwyn -- required surgery for their injuries, authorities said.

"Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Gordon was 100 percent avoidable," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement Monday. "Thankfully, both victims are expected to survive their injuries. As I have said numerous times in the past, and is particularly relevant with today being New Year's Eve, if you have been drinking, do not drive. It is a very simple idea but unfortunately, in far too many instances, people feel they are all right to drive when they are not and tragedy follows."

Gordon's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16 in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay.