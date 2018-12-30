Three injured after wrong-way crash on I-290 near Elmhurst
Three people were hospitalized early Sunday after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst, Illinois State Police say.
According to preliminary reports, Chester J. Gordon, 24, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, was driving a 2013 Jeep eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-290 at York Road at about at 4:31 a.m. when he crashed into a 2008 Toyota driven by Maria Robles, 61, of Berwyn. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital, along with Hortensia Cerritos, 53, of Berwyn, who was riding in the Toyota.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said.
