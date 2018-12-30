Man shot in abdomen outside Round Lake Beach home

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen Saturday during an altercation outside a Round Lake Beach home, police said.

The shooting occurred outside the residence on the 1400 block of Elm Avenue after an uninvited group of people arrived, according to Round Lake Beach police. The victim's brother got into an argument with one of the uninvited guests, who then fired a gun and hit the victim in the abdomen, police said.

The victim's family tried to take him to the hospital but got lost on the way, officials said. They ended up at a Speedway gas station on Route 132 in Gurnee about 3:30 p.m., at which point they made contact with police.

The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and was released a few hours later, police said.

Authorities said they are searching for a suspect. Additional information was not immediately available.