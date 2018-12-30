Man charged with DUI in wrong-way crash on I-290

Three were injured early Sunday when a vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst slammed into an oncoming vehicle.

A North Carolina man has been charged with aggravated DUI in connection with a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst that sent him and two others to the hospital early Sunday, Illinois State Police say.

According to preliminary reports, Chester J. Gordon, 24, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, was driving a 2013 Jeep east in the westbound lanes of I-290 at York Road at 4:31 a.m. when he crashed into a 2008 Toyota driven by Maria Robles, 61, of Berwyn.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, along with Hortensia Cerritos, 53, of Berwyn, who was riding in the Toyota, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said. Additional information was not immediately available.