Lake Barrington man charged with burglarizing cars

hello

A 23-year-old Lake Barrington man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he was responsible for stealing electronics from a car.

Hunter H. Grabowski, of the 500 block of Beacon Drive in Lake Barrington, was arrested by Lake County sheriff's officers on Friday after 15 days of investigation.

On Dec. 14, officers were dispatched to a home on the 28200 block of Harbor Drive in Lake Barrington because electronics had been stolen from a car. Lake County Highway Patrol deputies identified Grabowski as a possible suspect and worked with sheriff's officers to investigate.

Investigators concluded that Grabowski was indeed responsible for the Lake Barrington car burglary and several others, according to a sheriff's office news release. Grabowski had already sold what he'd stolen from the Lake Barrington car but police said they were able to locate the items anyway. Police said they found a purse and a new PlayStation 4 at Grabowski's residence that he likely stole from a different car.

Grabowski is in Lake County jail on a $30,000 bail and is due in court next on Jan. 4.

Police encourage people to lock their cars and hide their valuables to avoid becoming car burglary victims.