Former Wheeling village president remembered as dedicated public servant

Former Wheeling Village President Judy Abruscato, who died Friday after a long illness, is being remembered for her longtime dedication to public service. She was 84.

"Having dedicated decades of her life to all facets of community service, Judy was the definition of what it means to be a public servant," Village President Pat Horcher said. "She was a friend and an honorable representative of the people of the Village of Wheeling."

A Wheeling resident since 1969, she served on the village's Zoning Board of Appeals and then as a village trustee for 22 years before being elected president in 2009. She served until she was defeated by Dean Argiris in 2013.

Abruscato led a life dedicated to hard work. In 2013, at age 78, she celebrated her 35th anniversary working for MB Financial, where she worked as Wheeling branch manager and vice president.

"I love it," Abruscato said her job. "I love the bank and the people. I like to interact with people, and along the way you can always help someone."

In a 2013 article in the Daily Herald, she said she was raised by her grandmother after the death of her parents. Her grandmother set an example she would later follow by working into her 70s.

Abruscato remembered winning her first election at 13, when she was chosen student president at her elementary school. At 14, she started working in a Chicago store, decorating windows and doing whatever else needed to be done on the night shift. She started working at a bank before turning 16, showing other employees how to fill out statements and file.

She moved to Wheeling in 1969 with her husband Mario, who died in 2013, and became active in the community.

Her visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 1, at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling. A Mass will be said at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan 2, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Donations can be made to either the Salvation Army at salvationarmy.org or The Wheeling Police Benevolent Fund, 1 Community Blvd, Wheeling, IL, 60090.

Abruscato's community involvement went beyond her service in village government. She was active in the Wheeling High School Parent Teacher Organization, the Wheeling High School Instrumental League, the Wheeling Lioness Club, the Wheeling Rotary Club, the Wheeling/Prospect Heights Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Wheeling Garden Club, the Wheeling Historical Society and the Wheeling Senior Center Foundation.

"Judy's positive impact on the community is immeasurable, from her passion for community events -- especially those related to Independence Day, which will remains the hallmark of her devotion -- to her dedication to the senior population, her influence will continue for many years to come," Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

Abruscato was defeated in the April 2013 election by Dean Argiris. But the board said farewell to her with a proclamation and standing ovation, declaring May 6 Judy Abruscato Day and naming the room where the board meets in executive session after her.

She listed among her accomplishments starting the holiday Festival of Lights, Taste of Wheeling and Fourth of July fireworks. She also helped get bulletproof vests for police officers and worked on a program to reimburse businesses for improving their building facades.

Abruscato, reflecting on her years of service to the village, said, "Wheeling is a good place to live with a lot to offer. I like the people. It's large but still small enough. Like anything else, you only get out of it what you put into it. If you're not going to put anything into it, quit complaining."