Aurora mourns death of former mayor Tom Weisner

hello

September 2011: Weisner speaks during the 25th anniversary celebration for the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora. Daily Herald file photo

June 2011: Weisner and then-Alderman Stephanie Kifowit cut the ribbon for a new skate park in Phillips Park. Daily Herald file photo

October 2016: Weisner speaks to visitors during an open house in his honor in the Paramount Theatre's Grand Gallery. Weisner was stepping down as mayor because of health concerns. Daily Herald file photo

Former Aurora Mayor Tom Weisner has died after a yearslong battle with cancer, officials said Friday.

Weisner led Aurora for nearly 12 years before his health forced him to step down at the end of October 2016. He first was elected to head the state's second-largest city in 2005 and took the initiative on projects such as construction of RiverEdge Park and the expansion of Chicago Premium Outlets.

Weisner, 69, spent nearly 20 years working for the city before being elected mayor, overseeing a variety of operations including emergency management, public properties and organizational development.

Before becoming active in the city, he and his wife, Marilyn, served in the Peace Corps, assisting rain forest dwellers in the highlands of Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands.

Marilyn Weisner recently retired from her job as executive director of the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry to spend more time with her husband. The two were married for 46 years.

Aurora aldermen and leaders were recalling Weisner on Friday as a service-oriented leader who focused on economic development, riverfront revitalization, environmental improvements and reductions in crime.

"Without question, Tom Weisner will forever be synonymous with Aurora, Illinois," Mayor Richard Irvin wrote in a Facebook post.

He said Weisner led "with passion, persistence and professionalism."

"Not only did he make Aurora better, but he also made everyone he came into contact with better," Irvin wrote. "I had the distinct privilege of debating Tom during our contests for public office and sitting beside him on the Aurora City Council for a decade as one of his aldermen. Whether it was during our campaigns for mayor or working in tandem for the good of the citizens of Aurora, I learned so much from Tom Weisner personally and professionally. He was a true public servant who will forever live in the hearts and minds of the people. I know I can speak on behalf of all Aurorans, as well as those who worked with him throughout the region, when I say Mayor Weisner will truly be missed."

"He has almost 12 years of being at the top, leading our city and improving it for everyone," said longtime Alderman Mike Saville, who met Weisner in 1980 and began working with him more consistently when Weisner returned from the Peace Corps in 1986. "He was an innovator in many respects to lead our city forward."

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico recognized Weisner for continuing to contribute and work on projects he cared about until his death, including the creation of a new performing arts school at the Paramount Theatre.

83rd District state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, who ran for Aurora mayor after Weisner stepped down, said he left an indelible mark on the city.

"His service made our incredible city second to none," Chapa LaVia said.

84th District State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit spent more than nine years on the Aurora City Council, including 7½ when Weisner was mayor. The two didn't always see eye-to-eye politically, but she never questioned his commitment.

"He was very dedicated to the city and worked really hard to make it a better place for everybody," she said. "He was very personable, he liked being around people. He was out at every festival and event."

Her favorite memory, though, was of Weisner "wearing a Tommy Bahama shirt and listening to music with the residents of Aurora."

RiverEdge Park, which opened in June 2013, now is officially named "Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park" in honor of Weisner's leadership in its creation. The park also is a symbol of the former mayor's commitment to the Fox River that flows through the city, said Charlie Zine, a longtime Aurora resident and Fox River advocate.

"One of Tom's big contributions has been turning his attention to the Fox River in downtown," Zine said.