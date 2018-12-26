Longtime Des Plaines restaurant Silver Stallion closes Wednesday

Silver Stallion, the Des Plaines restaurant that has been cooking up omelettes, coffee and other diner fare for more than 35 years, served its last customers Wednesday.

The restaurant, located at 1275 Lee St., is closing because it was sold to developers who plan to turn the site into a used car lot.

Gus Kalantzis, the owner, was unable to speak on the phone Wednesday, according to his brother Nick Kalantzis. Nick Kalantzis said he was sad that the restaurant was closing.

The Des Plaines City Council approved a plan in November to allow a vehicle sales and auto repair business called Hey Cars to purchase and use the site. According to city documents, the new owners will rehab and expand the existing restaurant building. The front will be for auto sales and the back will be dedicated to auto repair and have 16 bays. A new parking lot with 291 spaces will also be built.

Gus Kalantzis considered selling his restaurant once before. In 2014 it was reported that he would sell to Boston Fish Market, a nearby seafood distributor and restaurant. He later said he reconsidered.