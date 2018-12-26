Feder: Christmas music lights up Lite FM ratings
Updated 12/26/2018 2:36 PM
For the 18th consecutive year, round-the-clock Christmas music catapulted WLIT 93.9-FM to the top of the ratings, according to Nielsen Audio figures released today, Robert Feder writes.
The iHeartMedia adult contemporary station ranked No. 1 among all listeners with an 8.3 percent share and a cumulative weekly audience of more than 2.1 million. The previous month the station tied for 11th place with a 3.2 share.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
