Feder: Christmas music lights up Lite FM ratings

Mornings on Lite FM, hosted by Melissa Forman, jumped from a tie for 16th to fourth place.

For the 18th consecutive year, round-the-clock Christmas music catapulted WLIT 93.9-FM to the top of the ratings, according to Nielsen Audio figures released today, Robert Feder writes.

The iHeartMedia adult contemporary station ranked No. 1 among all listeners with an 8.3 percent share and a cumulative weekly audience of more than 2.1 million. The previous month the station tied for 11th place with a 3.2 share.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.