Ryan family dismayed by idea to rename expressway for Obama
Updated 12/25/2018 5:22 PM
For decades, two families worked hand-in-hand as the top political powerhouses in Chicago.
The Daley name is still synonymous with Chicago politics.
And while the name Dan Ryan might remind more Chicagoans of their daily commute than their political history, the former Cook County board president teamed with former Mayor Richard J. Daley for years to pave the way for the expressway that became his namesake.
So it came as a "shock and disappointment" to Daniel B. Ryan III on Friday when Bill Daley -- the son of Chicago's legendary boss -- proposed removing his grandfather's name from the highway after 56 years and renaming it in honor of former President Barack Obama.
