Man, toddler in critical condition after Aurora fire

hello

A fire broke out early Sunday morning in a duplex on the 300 block of South Avenue in Aurora, leaving a man and a 4-year-old boy in critical condition. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

An Aurora man and child are in critical condition after a fire early Sunday morning, officials said.

The Aurora Fire Department responded to the 300 block of South Avenue at 1:46 a.m., according to a news release on the Aurora Fire Department Facebook page. A resident living in the duplex's next-door unit called 911 and said there was a fire in their neighbor's kitchen, the release said.

The fire was extinguished "quickly," and firefighters found two victims in the building within four minutes of arriving, the release said.

A 4-year-old boy was found lying on the couch in the living room, and a 32-year-old man was found lying on the floor near the front door, the release said. Both were taken to hospitals in critical condition, the release said.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with nonlife -threatening injuries and was later released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there were no working smoke detectors found, the release said. Damages were estimated at $50,000, and residents in the neighboring unit have been moved to temporary housing.