Charges pending in Geneva crash

Geneva police said a driver who ran a stop sign early Saturday morning, crashing into another car and pushing it into a front yard, has received citations and additional charges are pending.

Police Cmdr. Brian Maduzia said Sunday both drivers remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said a 28-year-old Batavia man was driving a silver 2014 Mazda CX-5 north on Crissey Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he failed to stop at the intersection of East State Street. His vehicle struck an eastbound silver 2005 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old Geneva resident.

The Accord was pushed into the front yard of a residence on the 200 block of East State Street on the north side of the roadway, striking some bushes and cement stairs. There appeared to be no structural damage to the residence.

Both drivers were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Maduzia said the driver who disregarded the stop sign received a citation for that violation and a DUI citation, but he awaits a booking photograph and fingerprints. Additional charges are pending, most likely by the time he's released from Delnor, he said.

The police department is working with the Kane County state's attorney's office.