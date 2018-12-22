 
News

Santa takes last minute requests in Naperville

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/22/2018 6:00 PM
hello
  • Rory Gross, 1½, of Naperville cries while sitting with Santa Claus at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday.

      Rory Gross, 1½, of Naperville cries while sitting with Santa Claus at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ethan Manchanda, 5, of Aurora tells Santa what he wants for Christmas while visiting him at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday.

      Ethan Manchanda, 5, of Aurora tells Santa what he wants for Christmas while visiting him at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Matthew Bradley, 8, and his brother, Michael, 7, visit with Santa Claus at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday.

      Matthew Bradley, 8, and his brother, Michael, 7, visit with Santa Claus at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ian Fleagle, age 20 months, of Montgomery, middle, is held by his mom, Kelly as their family awaits their turn to visit with Santa Claus at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday.

      Ian Fleagle, age 20 months, of Montgomery, middle, is held by his mom, Kelly as their family awaits their turn to visit with Santa Claus at his house along Naperville's Riverwalk Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Naughty or nice?

Santa kept busy Saturday on Naperville's Riverwalk, taking last-minute requests for holiday wishes from kids who presumably are on their best behavior as the countdown to the big day nears its end.

He and his elves, along with family, will be busy studying those lists and doing their best to bring Christmas cheer to the young and the young at heart.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 