Santa takes last minute requests in Naperville
Updated 12/22/2018 6:00 PM
Naughty or nice?
Santa kept busy Saturday on Naperville's Riverwalk, taking last-minute requests for holiday wishes from kids who presumably are on their best behavior as the countdown to the big day nears its end.
He and his elves, along with family, will be busy studying those lists and doing their best to bring Christmas cheer to the young and the young at heart.
