More trouble for man who got probation for drug package while on house arrest

Braham M. Thomas could be resentenced to prison for violating his probation.

A former St. Charles man who was sentenced to probation after having $2,100 in THC oil mailed to his house while he was on home-monitoring awaiting trial on three felony drug cases is in trouble again.

Braham M. Thomas, 22, now of the 300 block of Linden Place, DeKalb, is charged with felony manufacture/delivery of up to 30 grams of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor marijuana possession from a July 31 incident, according to Kane County court records.

A Kane County arrest warrant was issued Dec. 5, and served Tuesday. Thomas is next due in court Jan. 16 before Judge D.J. Tegeler, records show.

The North Central Narcotics Task Force, which is an unit of the Illinois State Police, is the lead arresting agency in the case.

Messages left with the task force Thursday and Friday were not returned.

The newest charges carry a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

Thomas was on electronic home monitoring for three felony cases from arrests in November 2015, January 2016 and January 2017 in Kane County when he was arrested in May 2017 on charges he possessed and accepted a package containing the THC oil, according to prosecutors and court records.

The task force obtained a search warrant and observed him accept the mail delivery.

Thomas' home monitoring was revoked and he was held at the Kane County jail on $200,000 bail.

Thomas eventually pleaded guilty to the January 2017 and May 2017 offenses. In November 2017, prosecutors argued for prison but Judge John Barsanti issued a sentence of probation that came with a stern warning.

"I don't trust you," Barsanti told Thomas at the time. "If you come back in front of me (for a probation violation), I'm not going to make this speech again."

Thomas also was cited Aug. 1, 2018 by Northern Illinois University police and issued citations for driving while license revoked and using an electronic communication device, according to DeKalb County court records.

He is due in court on that traffic case Feb. 19.

Timothy Mahoney, a defense attorney who successfully argued for probation for Thomas in November 2017 and is representing him on the DeKalb traffic case, did not return a phone message.

At the November hearing, Mahoney argued his client had matured while serving nearly seven months in jail after the May 2017 arrest.

If a judge determines Thomas violated his probation, he could be resentenced to up to 12 years in prison.