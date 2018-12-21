Fallen Chicago police officer 'embodied honor, loyalty and integrity'
Updated 12/21/2018 6:07 PM
Hundreds of Chicago police officers lined up on the lawns of St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Friday morning to pay their respects to fallen officer Conrad Gary.
Gary, 31, was one of two officers struck by a South Shore Line train Monday night as he was pursuing a shooting suspect on the city's Far South Side.
He was reliable, loved to help, never hesitated to do so and "embodied honor, loyalty and integrity," the Rev. Dan Brandt, who is the department chaplain, said during the funeral Mass, which was led by Cardinal Blase Cupich.
