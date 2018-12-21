Fallen Chicago police officer 'embodied honor, loyalty and integrity'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during the funeral service for Chicago police officer Conrad Gary on Friday. Pool photo by Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Cardinal Blase Cupich talk before the funeral for Chicago police Officer Conrad Gary, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. Gary was one of two Chicago officers who were struck and killed by a commuter train as they were investigating a report of gunfire in the area. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Pool photo by Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

Hundreds of Chicago police officers lined up on the lawns of St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Friday morning to pay their respects to fallen officer Conrad Gary.

Gary, 31, was one of two officers struck by a South Shore Line train Monday night as he was pursuing a shooting suspect on the city's Far South Side.

He was reliable, loved to help, never hesitated to do so and "embodied honor, loyalty and integrity," the Rev. Dan Brandt, who is the department chaplain, said during the funeral Mass, which was led by Cardinal Blase Cupich.

