'You're going to see Elk Grove everywhere': Mayor's Day 4 diary from the Bahamas Bowl

Tom Walter, from left, co-owner and chief culture officer at Tasty Catering, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, and Mike Brennan, chairman of Brennan Investment Group, are among those in the local contingent at the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. Courtesy of Craig Johnson

We're now on Thursday before the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. Friday's the big game, and tonight, we're very fortunate to have two of the most prominent businesspeople here: Tom Walter (of Tasty Catering) and Mike Brennan, who is involved in the new 85-acre Technology Park that everyone's talking about.

"I'm glad that the mayor made the decision to sponsor this bowl, and I think it'll have a tremendous effect for the community of Elk Grove," said Walter, co-owner and chief culture officer at the catering company.

Added Brennan, chairman of Brennan Investment Group: "Mayor, your innovation and foresight to do this -- it's an amazing event. We are so grateful for Elk Grove Village sponsoring this. It's going to help the Elk Grove Technology Park a lot and I think that's going to help the village quite a bit, so thank you for doing this and enjoy the game tomorrow."

Next time will be the big game tomorrow. Watch and you're going to see Elk Grove everywhere around the world.

• Editor's Note: Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson is sending a daily journal from Nassau, Bahamas, in advance of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, to be played Friday. The village spent $300,000 to sponsor the college game, which uses the village's business marketing tagline.