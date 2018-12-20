St. Charles child molester sentenced to 63 years

A St. Charles man was sentenced to 63 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew, officials said.

Christopher J. Jackson, 46, of the 1700 block of Wessel Court, was found guilty of 12 felony counts of criminal sexual assault and two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Nov. 6, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Kane County state's attorney's office. Jackson committed the crimes from 2013 to 2015, the release said.

Jackson was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the sexual assault counts and three years for the sexual abuse counts, to be served consecutively, the news release said. He has to serve at least 85 percent of the 60-year sentence and is eligible for a reduction in his three-year sentence.

He faced a minimum sentence of 51 years.

Additionally, Jackson will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.