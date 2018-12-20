Police: Suspected hand grenade found in Carpentersville house

Extra precautions were taken Thursday afternoon after a suspected hand grenade was found in a Carpentersville house, authorities said.

Family members were cleaning out a residence on the 60 block of Golfview Lane when they found what resembled a small explosive device, Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said. They brought it to the front yard and called 911.

Police responded about 2:15 p.m. and confirmed it looked like a hand grenade, Kilbourne said. The Kane County Bomb Squad arrived just before 4 p.m., took custody of the item and cleared the scene.

The bomb squad will scan the device and determine the danger of it, Kilbourne said.

Golfview Lane was closed between Jackson and Jefferson avenues until about 4:05 p.m. Community Unit District 300 and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township also were notified.