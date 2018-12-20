Geneva man accused of assault, drug crimes after altercation in St. Charles

A Geneva man faces assault and drug charges stemming from an altercation involving a handgun in a Meijer parking lot Tuesday, St. Charles police said Thursday.

Robert J. Brouillette, 23, of the 600 block of Illinois Street, is being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail. He is charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine precursor, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to St. Charles police, Brouillette was driving through the parking lot of Meijer at 855 S. Randall Road when he turned and cut off another vehicle. The other driver followed Brouillette and stopped near where he parked.

Brouillette then apparently approached the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the driver, at which point a fight began, police said. Authorities responded at 2:11 p.m. to find the driver of the vehicle pinning Brouillette on the ground.

Officers recovered the handgun and took control of Brouillette, who had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card but did not have a concealed carry license. While searching his vehicle, police said, they found various drug items, a second magazine for the handgun and six knives.

Brouillette was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with minor injuries from the fight and later was released into St. Charles police custody.

"This was a senseless incident that happened in a crowed parking lot," Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said in a statement. "Thankfully no one was seriously injured or killed."

According to Kane County court records, Brouillette was found in possession of chemicals and equipment -- including pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, glass jars, denatured alcohol, muriatic acid, propane, xylene, thick cleaning gloves and ice packs -- "with the intent of manufacturing methamphetamine."

If convicted of the most severe charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

According to court records, Brouillette does not have any previous offenses in Kane County other than traffic tickets. He is next due in court Dec. 27.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.