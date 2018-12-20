 
Education

Fremont teachers surprise students with holiday dance

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 12/20/2018 4:26 PM
  • Fremont Elementary School teachers perform a surprise flash mob dance for students and administration Thursday at the end of the Mundelein school's holiday song assembly.

  • Students react Thursday as Fremont Elementary School teachers put on a surprise flash mob dance at the end of the Mundelein school's holiday song assembly.

  • Fremont Elementary School teachers participate in a surprise flash mob dance for the students Thursday at the Mundelein school.

It was a charming but fairly routine holiday song assembly Thursday at Fremont Elementary School in Mundelein -- until the teachers took over.

In a performance that had been secretly in the works for days, teachers surprised students with a flash mob dance to close out their assembly.

Faculty members danced to the Mariah Carey song "All I Want for Christmas is You" as the kids cheered and sang along.

Unbeknown to students, the staff had been working on the performance for about a week and a half.

"The teachers got together, and I said we need to spread some different holiday cheer," said Craig Anthony, music teacher at Fremont Elementary.

Before the dance, students sang along to Christmas favorites like "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

"To have all these kids together singing one song is awesome," Anthony said.

