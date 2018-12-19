Pit bull declared 'dangerous' after attacking women in Buffalo Grove

A pit bull that attacked two women out for a walk in Buffalo Grove last week has been declared dangerous and its owner now has 10 days to remove it from his property, police said Wednesday.

The 4½-year-old female dog has been under home confinement since the Dec. 13 attack that left the women hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said. Buffalo Grove's animal control officer, after consulting with police and veterinarians, declared the dog dangerous Tuesday, police Officer Meghan Hansen said.

The dog's owner is expected to return it to the rescue organization from which he adopted it about two months ago, Hansen added.

According to village ordinance, a dog is declared dangerous when it "represents a significant threat to the health or safety of the public."

Police also cited the owner, Michael Orik, 57, of the 1100 block of Joel Avenue in Buffalo Grove, for allowing his dog to run at large. Orik is not expected to contest the citation and will pay a fine, Hansen said.

The attack occurred about 9:45 p.m. Dec. 13 as the women, a 42-year-old from Riverwoods and a 38-year-old from Buffalo Grove, were walking in the 700 block of Joel Avenue, police said.

According to police reports, the dog approached and attacked the Riverwoods woman, and bit her on the forearm and leg. It then turned on the Buffalo Grove woman and bit her foot.

The Riverwoods woman managed to get away and run to a nearby house for help. A male resident of the house was ale to get the dog off the Buffalo Grove woman and took both women into his house to await police and first responders, Hansen said.

The women were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where they were treated and released. The Riverwoods woman required stitches, police said.

Authorities said Orik arrived at the scene of the attack and confirmed the dog was his. He told police he let the dog out in a fenced backyard about 9:30 p.m. and believed it may have gotten out through a gate left open by movers, Hansen said.