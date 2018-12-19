 
News

'A phenomenal success': Mayor's Day 3 diary from the Bahamas Bowl

 
By Craig Johnson
Special to the Daily Herald
Updated 12/19/2018 4:45 PM
  • Florida International's football team won the Beach Bash Dance Contest over Toledo in the Bahamas. The two teams will square off on the gridiron Friday at the Elk Grove Village-sponsored Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

I was in the middle of the Beach Bash here at the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

We had a big dance contest between Florida International and Toledo. I was in the middle of that, helping judge it, and ultimately, I was the one that had to give out the trophy. It was a lot of fun, a lot of excitement, and yes, Florida International made up for last night's loss to Toledo in the pinball contest and won the dance-off. So they're tied 1-1, leaving the big football game this Friday.

It was a phenomenal event with the two teams on the beach here in the beautiful Bahamas right by the ocean, and we had a great time.

So again, looking forward to the game coming up on Friday, but so far, Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl is a phenomenal success. We're excited about it, and looking forward to more.

• Editor's Note: Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson is sending a daily journal from Nassau, Bahamas, in advance of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, to be played Friday. The village spent $300,000 to sponsor the college game, which uses the village's business marketing tagline.

