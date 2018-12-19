'A phenomenal success': Mayor's Day 3 diary from the Bahamas Bowl

Florida International's football team won the Beach Bash Dance Contest over Toledo in the Bahamas. The two teams will square off on the gridiron Friday at the Elk Grove Village-sponsored Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. Courtesy of Ben Solomon, ESPN Images

I was in the middle of the Beach Bash here at the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

We had a big dance contest between Florida International and Toledo. I was in the middle of that, helping judge it, and ultimately, I was the one that had to give out the trophy. It was a lot of fun, a lot of excitement, and yes, Florida International made up for last night's loss to Toledo in the pinball contest and won the dance-off. So they're tied 1-1, leaving the big football game this Friday.

It was a phenomenal event with the two teams on the beach here in the beautiful Bahamas right by the ocean, and we had a great time.

So again, looking forward to the game coming up on Friday, but so far, Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl is a phenomenal success. We're excited about it, and looking forward to more.

• Editor's Note: Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson is sending a daily journal from Nassau, Bahamas, in advance of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, to be played Friday. The village spent $300,000 to sponsor the college game, which uses the village's business marketing tagline.